Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,149,500 shares, a growth of 2,531.0% from the December 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFRUY. Bank of America upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

