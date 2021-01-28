Comparing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 2.38% 4.31% 1.08% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Volkswagen and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 7 7 0 2.40 XPeng 1 2 6 0 2.56

XPeng has a consensus target price of $53.87, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volkswagen and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $282.95 billion 0.38 $15.55 billion $2.98 7.18 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Summary

Volkswagen beats XPeng on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

