Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,265.50

Shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,265.50 and traded as high as $1,378.50. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) shares last traded at $1,370.50, with a volume of 3,705,273 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,406.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,265.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.31.

In other news, insider Alison Yapp purchased 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, with a total value of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37). Also, insider Karen Witts purchased 7,011 shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

