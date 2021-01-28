Compound (COMP) Price Up 29% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $246.46 or 0.00746173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $297.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 251% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,590 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

