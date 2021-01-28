Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Up 9.5%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was up 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 369,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 234,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNCE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a market cap of $332.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590,862 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

