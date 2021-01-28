Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Shares of Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.73. Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 9,438,174 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.81.

About Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP)

Conduity Capital Plc provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the associated Emperor Star astrology in Singapore. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, and business talks and seminars for large corporations. The company also offers tarot cards readings, and an online dating service using Feng Shui principles.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.