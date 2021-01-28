Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,841 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMETEK by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 546,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $111.06 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

