Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 5,008 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,858,000 after buying an additional 1,177,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AbbVie by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,576,000 after buying an additional 776,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in AbbVie by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

ABBV opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

