Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 5,392 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.26% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE stock opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

