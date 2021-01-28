Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,557 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of HEICO worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.