Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,170 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $954,286,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

