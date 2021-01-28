Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,373 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.06 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

