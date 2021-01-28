Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,996 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 117,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

