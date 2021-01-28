Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,192 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,599,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

