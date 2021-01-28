Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,976 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Boot Barn worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $62.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

