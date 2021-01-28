Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 495 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,448,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.81.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.95. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

