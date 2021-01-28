Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Repligen worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $187.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

