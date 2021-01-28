Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 834.1% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $236.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

