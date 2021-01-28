Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

