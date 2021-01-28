Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Power Integrations worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 676,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

