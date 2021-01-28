Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of RPM International worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

