Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.99% of Simulations Plus worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 196.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $200,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,224 over the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 157.22, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

