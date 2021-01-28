Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

GOOG stock opened at $1,830.79 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,775.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,638.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

