Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

