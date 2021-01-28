Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $10.10 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -166.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.62.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.