Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after acquiring an additional 345,620 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.69. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

