Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $7.77 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of WNS worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Wedbush upped their price target on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

WNS stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

