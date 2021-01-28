Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.16 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Medpace worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 177,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $132.02 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average is $124.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,007,750.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,750 shares of company stock worth $74,888,848 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.