Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of Helen of Troy worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

HELE stock opened at $262.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.57. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

