Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.95% of CEVA worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6,119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

