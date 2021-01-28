Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.20% of LendingTree worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in LendingTree by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LendingTree by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Truist increased their price objective on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.25.

TREE stock opened at $331.64 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $368.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.45 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

