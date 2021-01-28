Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,857.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

NYSE UPS opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

