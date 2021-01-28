Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.18% of Saia worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Saia by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $174.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.