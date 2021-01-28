Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,623,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 161,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Omnicell by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $119.68 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.