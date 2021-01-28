Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,295 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.26.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN opened at $155.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

