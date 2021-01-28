Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 5,666 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.44% of InMode worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 80.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $62.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.