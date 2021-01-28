Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $279.97 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

