Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 11,641 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

