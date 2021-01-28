Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,275 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

NYSE:TFX opened at $372.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.66. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.