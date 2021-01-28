Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,853 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom stock opened at $444.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

