Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,474 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $8,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $330.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

