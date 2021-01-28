Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 711 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $731.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $702.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $745.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

