CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

CNMD opened at $114.97 on Thursday. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $121.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,874.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $364,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

