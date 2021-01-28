CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNMD traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $112.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,777. CONMED has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $121.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,874.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $52,247.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,189.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

