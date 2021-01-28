Connectome Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Connectome token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1.17 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Connectome Token Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a token. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

