ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Up 8.8%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.53. 156,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 112,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNOB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $856.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.