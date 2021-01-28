Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price traded up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.03. 1,207,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 324,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $468.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 660.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 110.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

