Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

ED stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

