Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Shares Down 2.6%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 2,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRFF)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2019, it had a land bank of approximately 32.7 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping centers, unicenters, and minicenters.

