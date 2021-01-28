Constellation Trading Up 65.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 65.4% against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $815,251.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

